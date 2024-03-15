Czech Republic looking to hire more OFWs

THE Czech Republic is looking to hire more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in a bid to address its persistent labor shortage woes, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the DMW disclosed how the Czech Republic has recently increased its quota for migrant workers including OFWs.

"The application quota for Filipinos seeking business visas or employment cards has been raised from 5,000 to 10,300," said the DMW.

"Similar increases are planned for highly skilled applicants from various countries," it added.

Records show that there are around 7,000 OFWs who are currently employed in the Czech Republic.

And with more OFWs projected to be deployed in the Central European nation, the Philippines and the Czech Republic have signed a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of a labor consultation mechanism.

"The Joint Communiqué reaffirms the commitment of both nations to nurture a relationship grounded in the recognition of the rights and duties of Filipino workers and their employers in the Czech Republic," said the Department.

"It seeks to ensure the full observance of the rights of Filipino workers following Czech legal standards, while also respecting the interests and laws of both countries," it added.

In particular, the agreement provides for the identification of sectors for Filipino worker employment in the Czech Republic; and the affirmation of transparency and adherence to ethical principles, laws, and regulations in the recruitment and employment of Filipino workers.

The pact also mandates the exploration of mechanisms for regular consultations on employment conditions and procedures for Filipino citizens in the Czech Republic; and the commitment to fair, ethical, and equal treatment of Filipino workers, along with the development of preventive measures to safeguard their rights and protections. (SunStar Philippines)