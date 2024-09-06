DA: Agri damage after ‘Enteng’ climbs to P659-M

MANILA – Damage to agriculture due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Enteng has risen to more than PHP600 million, according to the Department of Agriculture - Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DA-DRRM) Operations Center on Friday.

Based on the DA-DRRM’s Bulletin No. 4, the volume loss almost doubled to 28,788 metric tons (MT) worth PHP659.01 million, from the 15,205 MT volume loss valued at PHP360.18 million on Sept. 4.

About 27,598 farmers were reportedly affected in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Rice production incurred the highest volume loss, worth PHP624.06 million, with Camarines Sur reported to be the hardest-hit area.

Damage to corn production, most of which were in the reproductive and maturity stages, was valued at PHP22.75 million; followed by high-value crops, PHP10.41 million; cassava, PHP1.77 million; and livestock and poultry, PHP16,000.

The DA-DRRM has yet to receive situation reports from the Cordillera, Ilocos, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa regions.

To date, available funds are still prepositioned for the distribution of PHP202.86 million worth of seeds, bio-control measures, and farm tools, up to PHP25,000 loan under the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council; and indemnification funds under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.