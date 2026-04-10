DA assures stable P20 supply, urges beneficiaries to register online

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday assured a stable supply of rice for the P20 program and urged beneficiaries to register online.

The online registration comes amid the rising demand for the PHP20 per kilogram rice under the Benteng Bigas Meron (BBM) Na program in Kadiwa ng Pangulo sites due to the ongoing effects of oil price surges caused by Middle East tensions.

In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the DA will continually cater to the needs of the members of the vulnerable sector.

“We implemented online registration to ensure that the most vulnerable sectors benefit from the PhP20 per kilo rice, especially during these challenging times,” Tiu Laurel said.

The DA chief assured that the National Food Authority (NFA) has sufficient aging and soon-to-age but quality rice stocks, considering the record procurement in 2025.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra said the online registration will help address the potential misuse or abuse of the BBM Na program.

“We’ve caught buyers presenting fake IDs, suggesting some are exploiting the program at the expense of real beneficiaries,” she said.

“We appeal for cooperation from our fellow Filipinos; abusing the system would only hurt the most vulnerable among us during these trying times.”

Covered in the program are members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino program (4Ps), senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, tricycle, jeepney, and public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, as well as registered farmers and fishers.

Earlier, the DA urged the BBM Na beneficiaries to secure their slot via an online appointment system at https://bit.ly/P20BAI.

The online registration system will help beneficiaries to avail the cheaper rice without having to line up.

The agency also urged walk-in buyers to refrain from long queues beyond KNP’s operation hours.

At the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) Central Office in Visayas Avenue, Quezon City, eligible buyers can avail the PHP20 per kilogram rice Mondays to Fridays, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Besides the P20 per kilogram rice, the Food and Terminal Inc. also sells other cheaper rice options under the Rice for All program. (PNA)