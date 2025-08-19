DA: Better flood control projects to cut rice losses from typhoons

MANILA – Effective flood control projects could significantly cut annual rice production losses caused by typhoons and other weather disturbances, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said Monday.

At a press briefing on Monday, DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said palay (unhusked rice) damage largely depends on how long floodwaters submerge the fields.

“If our flood control system is effective —if flooding occurs but quickly subsides— damage to the agriculture sector will be minimized,” he said, citing this in light of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s recent statements flagging irregularities in certain flood control projects.

“So, the sector is affected when flooding is not immediately abated,” he added.

The DA estimates that the rice industry loses around 500,000 metric tons (MT) to 600,000 MT of production yearly due to typhoons and flooding.

Besides damage to crops, de Mesa said flooding also poses a negative impact on livestock, irrigation facilities, and other agricultural infrastructure.

De Mesa, meanwhile, called for continuous budget support to the irrigation and drainage systems of the DA-Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

“With a portion of PHP100 billion allocated to irrigation and drainage, we could provide water to thousands of hectares of farmland while also addressing flooding,” he said.

The country has about 1 million hectares of potentially irrigable land, according to the DA.



De Mesa said these irrigation and drainage facilities may also function as flood control infrastructure. (PNA)