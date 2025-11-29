DA calls for vigilance vs unregistered liquor

WITH Christmas gatherings and celebrations expected to increase in the coming weeks, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning against the presence of unregistered and adulterated liquors and other alcoholic beverages.

In its Advisory 2025-1478, the FDA said the public must be vigilant when purchasing and consuming alcoholic beverages this holiday season.

"FDA reminds the public to exercise vigilance and caution when purchasing and consuming alcoholic beverages this holiday season," said the FDA.

"We warn you against the circulation of unregistered, adulterated, or counterfeit alcoholic beverages," it added.

The agency said such products may pose serious health risks such as methanol poisoning, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, blurred vision, or even death.

The FDA advised the public to purchase only from legitimate and trusted establishments that source their products from authorized distributors or manufacturers.

The public is also urged to always check the product label and packaging, and make sure that the brand name, product name, manufacturer/distributor details, and alcohol content are clearly indicated.

It said the public must also avoid products sold without proper labels, unusually low-priced items, or those that appear tampered with.

The agency said the public should always verify if the product is registered with the FDA by visiting the official FDA Verification Portal at: https://verification.fda.gov.ph.

"Ensure a safe celebration for everyone this holiday season, purchase and consume FDA-registered products only," said the FDA. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)