DA cites gains as PH hit 8-year high agri growth at 3.1%

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday highlighted gains as the Philippines hit an eight-year high growth for Agriculture, Fishery and Forestry (AFF) at 3.1 percent in 2025.

The full-year agriculture expansion marked the highest growth since the 4.2 percent recorded in 2017.

In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said this result highlights the continuous support from government in local production and the value chain.

“The 2025 performance of agriculture is both encouraging and instructive — it tells us what is working and where we need to sharpen our approach,” he said.

Palay production grew by 3.5 percent, 3.4 percent for corn, and 56 percent for sugar last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Positive growth was also reported in other commodities like coffee and cacao.

Tiu Laurel stressed the importance of appropriate investments to sustain similar gains, considering threats like extreme weather, animal diseases and plant pests.

These challenges have prompted “weak growth” or “outright contractions” in the AFF performance in previous years.

“We are using these lessons to fine-tune our programs and accelerate investments in smarter, climate-resilient, and more productive agriculture,” Tiu Laurel said.

For the year ahead, the DA secured funds to boost the construction of farm-to-market roads, cold storage facilities, drying systems, financial support to farmers and fishers, and management and control of both avian influenza and African swine fever. (PNA)