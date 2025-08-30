DA denies 'ghost deliveries' in fertilizer subsidy, calls it fake news

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday tagged as “fake news” claims of alleged ghost deliveries of fertilizer subsidy.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. acknowledged that there were delays in some deliveries but stressed that all transactions were documented and accounted for.

“Technically, there is a delay, confirmed naman iyan (that’s confirmed) and documented. But as far as ghost deliveries are concerned, I consider that as fake news,” Tiu Laurel said in an interview.

He urged those spreading what he called “baseless claims” to instead cooperate with the DA in tracking down possible irregularities.

“Kung mayroon man silang alam, tulungan nila kaming hulihin. At kung totoo man iyan, huhulihin talaga natin (If they really know something, they should help us go after them. If that’s true, we will catch them),” he said.

Three suppliers with pending obligations committed to complete their deliveries by Aug. 31, Tiu Laurel said.

He explained that half of the delays were due to “justifiable reasons” such as storms, heavy rains and flooding that hampered transport and shipping, while the rest were “unacceptable.”

Suppliers who continue to miss deadlines face penalties or temporary blacklisting in areas where they failed to deliver.

To date, the DA has already delivered 90 percent of its fertilizer subsidies, while delays are reported in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon, among others. (PNA)