DA deploys monitoring team to aid affected fishers in Ilocos oil spill

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) said Thursday it has deployed teams from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to closely monitor the situation and prepare assistance for Filipino fishers affected by the oil spill in Badoc, Ilocos Norte.

In a statement, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the welfare of fishers and food safety remain as top priorities.

"The oil spill is a serious concern because it threatens not only marine resources but also the livelihoods of fishing communities that depend on healthy coastal waters,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Our priority is to contain any potential impact on fisheries, ensure seafood safety, and provide immediate assistance to affected fisherfolk should the situation worsen.”

Among the prepositioned assistance are food packs, temporary livelihood assistance, and other support measures should fishing activities be disrupted.

At least 135 registered fisherfolk and 30 fishing vessels operating in Badoc could be affected, based on the initial assessments.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Fisheries Drusila Bayate, meanwhile, said that the BFAR has already intensified its monitoring and assessment activities to determine the extent of contamination.

"While there have been no reports of fish kills, abnormal fish behavior, or contaminated fishery products so far, we are taking a precautionary approach,” he said.

“Continuous monitoring, seafood safety testing, and fisheries impact assessments are underway to ensure that any emerging risks are detected and addressed immediately.”

Initial reports suggest that cargo vessel LCT MSCI 1 was not carrying crude oil or large volumes of bunker fuel, which could help limit damage to marine resources.

The vessel was bound for Calayan Island in Cagayan from Currimao, Ilocos Norte when it encountered rough seas due to the southwest monsoon last June 8.

Water reportedly entered the vessel's ballast tanks, causing it to tilt and partially capsize near the coastal waters of Barangay La Virgen Milagrosa in Badoc. (PNA)