DA earmarks P75M fuel assistance for fishermen

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) through the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) allocated P75 million in fuel assistance for more than 15,000 fishermen to cushion the impact of rising oil prices due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the cash assistance aims to ensure food producers remain productive and resilient. He said some fishermen were forced to scale down or suspend operations, which cut daily income and affected fish supply.

Laurel said the goal includes securing a stable food supply.

“We are implementing immediate and sustained interventions to assist our farmers and fisherfolk in overcoming the challenges brought about by the energy emergency,” he said.

“These initiatives are designed not only to provide timely relief through fuel subsidies and logistics support, but also to strengthen our food systems by improving supply chain efficiency and expanding direct market access,” he added.

For farmers, Laurel said the agency intensified Kadiwa selling activities and trade fairs to avoid vegetable spoilage and subsequent income losses.

From March to April, Kadiwa activities generated over P1.3 million in sales.

Laurel said the DA-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) 15, a major vegetable supplier, estimates at least 590 metric tons of produce require urgent market intervention.

He said the DA-CAR 15 requested 38 additional trucks for farmers cooperatives and associations (FCAs) and local government units to support hauling produce.

“Additional efforts include seeking new institutional buyers, relaunching promotional campaigns, and providing fuel assistance to farmers. The agency is also exploring livestock projects as part of integrated farming systems to help stabilize incomes,” Laurel said.

“While some stakeholders have proposed setting a minimum price for vegetables, the DA has opted against it, citing risks of market distortion. Instead, it is focusing on improving logistics, enhancing farm-to-market coordination, and investing in technologies that extend shelf life. These actions aim to ensure both farmer sustainability and a steady, affordable food supply,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)