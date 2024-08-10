DA: Fishing ban in 16 areas amid oil spill

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday reported the implementation of fishing bans in 16 areas amid the effects of the oil spill.

This came in the aftermath of three maritime incidents involving the capsizing and sinking of the motor tanker (MT) Terra Nova in Limay, MTKR Jayson Bradley, and MV Mirola 1 in Mariveles.

In an interview, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said fishing bans are implemented in several areas in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon, affecting 28,373 fisherfolks.

He said foregone losses as of Aug. 8 were placed at PHP78.69 million.

In Metro Manila, the fishing ban is implemented in Las Piñas and Parañaque; Abucay, Balanga, Limay, Mariveles, and Samal in Central Luzon; and Bacoor, Cavite City, Kawit, Maragondon, Naic, Noveleta, Rosario, Tanza, and Ternate in Calabarzon.

Earlier, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said fish samples with “tainting with petrochemicals" in oil spill-affected areas are unsafe for human consumption.

Continuous intervention

De Mesa, meanwhile, assured continuous interventions to affected fishers through BFAR.

He said BFAR has already started its fuel subsidy rollout worth PHP3,000 per fisher, alongside the distribution of relief packs.

“Tumutulong din sila sa coastal cleanup sa mga areas na naapektuhan. Nag-donate sila ng mga spill boom na rin at tuluy-tuloy iyong kanilang (they are also helping the coastal cleanup in affected areas. They have also donated spill booms, with the continuous conduct of) sensory evaluation,” De Mesa said.

For its part, he said the DA is now processing the utilization of PHP1 billion worth of quick response fund (QRF) to help affected fishers recover through alternative livelihood.

According to BFAR, there are 46,000 registered fishers in the three regions. (PNA)