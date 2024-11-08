DA: Food supply in Christmas, stable despite disasters, ASF

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday, November 8, 2024, assured a stable food supply for the Christmas season despite the effects of successive weather disturbances and African swine fever (ASF).

The DA made the assurance after the DA - Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center reported about 317,316 metric tons (MT) volume of production loss worth P6.83 billion in the agri-fishery sector due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) and Typhoon Leon (Kong-rey).

In an interview, DA Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said supply stability is expected across all agricultural commodities with minimal price spikes expected amid the Christmas season demand.

“Walang supply (shortage) kasi nababalanse ng importation nung sa bigas, isda, sa gulay naman enough iyong production natin (There’s no supply shortage because it is balanced by rice and fish importation. For vegetables, we have enough production),” he said.

The DA earlier reported the arrival of 3.7 million MT of imported rice, which is expected to cover the gap in local production, with palay production loss logged at more than 800,000 MT, breaching the 500,000 MT to 600,000 MT annual average palay output loss.

For fish production, which incurred 1,780 MT volume production loss amounting to PHP665.01 million after Kristine and Leon, De Mesa said the 30,000 MT of imported fish from China and Vietnam have begun to arrive by batches after the onset of the annual closed fishing season.

In terms of vegetables, De Mesa said supply remains stable with lowland vegetables expected to recover in weeks.

The DA-DRRM reported at least 37,233 MT of volume loss in high-value crops, amounting to PHP880.15 million due to the effects of Kristine and Leon.

De Mesa said there is also enough supply of native hogs for lechon, or roasted pigs, for Christmas despite the effects of ASF.

“Sa baboy, bagamat may problema tayo sa ASF, iyong requirements natin for the holiday season na-programmed na iyan. So, kung ano man iyong pagkukulang na-settle na nila iyan (For pork, even though we have a problem in ASF, our requirements for the holiday season are already programmed. Whatever may be the gap is already settled) for the rest of the holiday season. So, we don’t see any concern,” he said.

As of August, 450.36 million kilos of imported pork have arrived in the country since January, according to the DA-Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

Meanwhile, the DA has ongoing relief and recovery efforts to help all affected sectors in agriculture.

These include the distribution of P541.02 million worth of agricultural inputs, including rice, corn, and vegetable seedlings, as well as drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry; a P500 million loanable fund through the Survival and Recovery Loan (Sure) program of the Agricultural Credit Policy, which is equivalent to a P25,000 loanable amount per farmer, payable for three years with zero interest; the P1 billion Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the rehabilitation and recovery of affected areas; about P667 million worth of indemnification fund; the deployment of Kadiwa food trucks for cheaper commodities; and the distribution of rice stocks from the National Food Authority (NFA) to disaster-hit areas. (PNA)