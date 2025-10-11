DA lifts ban on live birds, poultry goods imports from NZ

MANILA– The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted its temporary ban on the importation of domestic and wild birds and related products from New Zealand.

In Memorandum Order No. 62 signed by Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Thursday, the DA said the lifting takes effect immediately, following the World Organisation for Animal Health declaration that all previous HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) cases in New Zealand have been resolved.

No new outbreaks were reported.

“Based on the evaluation of the Department of Agriculture, the risk of contamination from importing live poultry, poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen is negligible,” the order read.



The DA said all import transactions from New Zealand, covering domestic and wild birds, as well as their products and poultry meat, may “commence again” following the issuance of the order.

Before lifting the import ban on New Zealand, the DA had also allowed the entry of wild and domestic birds from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia and Sweden, as well as poultry products from Kelantan and Sabah in Malaysia. (PNA)