DA: Market allocation for rice importers eyed to support PH farmers

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is crafting a measure for quantitative restrictions on rice importers to ensure support to local rice producers.

The move comes as the agency awaits the enactment of the proposed Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment (RICE) Act.

In an ambush interview on the sidelines of the induction of the new officers of the Economic Journalists Association (EJAP) Monday night, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the quantitative restriction will help ensure local investments in the local rice industry.

“Basically, you have to invest in the local industry. You have to buy palay (unhusked rice) or bigas (rice) in order to get an import allocation. That's the general idea at the moment,” he said.

While there is no local procurement to import allocation ratio determined yet, the DA chief said they seek to roll out initial trials at least by July, prior to its actual implementation by year-end for future import allocations.

“Hopefully, July. Sa second half of this year sana (By the second half of the year), at least a version of it should be implemented already,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Of course, ang target natin diyan (our target) is hopefully by the end of this year, medyo solid na sana ‘yung sistema (the system would be more solid).”

The system aims to advance a data-driven approach in the country’s rice importation and inventory data, and protect local farmers from plunging farmgate prices, considering the liberalized importation under the Rice Tariffication Law.

The measure also intends to prevent or flag profiteering and smuggling, if any.

Tiu Laurel said he sought the help of stakeholders and is in continuous dialogue with them and the newly formed Technical Working Group (TWG) for rice importation.

“I told them that I have 10 million farmers. Of course, maybe 2.8 million are rice farmers. I have to make sure that they are protected and make sure they are profitable,” he said, citing consultations with importers, traders, and millers, among others.

Profitability is crucial to sustain local farmers’ cropping intentions, he added.

“Hihingiin namin (We will ask) for the recommendation of the private sector and tweak it a little to come out with a win-win solution for all."

Among the data needed from stakeholders are information trails of import deliveries, traders and millers involved, as well as their market destination in retail.

“You have to look at the whole distribution system para ma-rationalize it na maging maayos at efficient (to rationalize it and make it more efficient). We need data-driven decisions; data is really critical,” Tiu Laurel said.

For 2026, the DA projects about 3.6 million metric tons (MMT) to 3.8 MMT in rice imports to back local production and secure a buffer stock.

This is significantly lower compared to 4.8 MMT imported in 2024, but slightly higher than the 3.38 MMT imported in 2025. (PNA)