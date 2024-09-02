DA OKs movement of ASF-negative hogs from red zones

MANILA – Movements of healthy and African swine fever (ASF)-negative hogs from red zones or barangays with active ASF cases are now allowed, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

This is in accordance with the DA’s Administrative Circular (AC) No. 6, series of 2024, or the guidelines on the movement protocols for live pigs for slaughter purposes, signed on Aug. 29.

“Basically, the situation is kapag tumama naman sa isang lugar hindi naman lahat iyan e. So, tetestingin ang bawat farm. Kung negative, kailangan ilabas (once the ASF hits an area, it doesn’t mean the entire area is infected. So, we will test each farm. Once negative, we have to release it),” DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said in an online interview late Sunday.

Under Section II of AC 6, s. 2024, the movement of healthy and ASF-negative pigs “outside the 500-meter up to 1-kilometer radius from where the ASF infection was detected may be permitted within the city/ municipality.”

“Live pigs from areas outside the 1-kilometer radius but still within the red (infected) zone may be transported for slaughter across all zones, subject to compliance with the requirements set forth in this Circular.”

Pigs must be transported from the origin directly to the specified destination, with no loading and unloading.

The movement of live pigs, however, from both infected farms and areas within the 500-meter radius of red zones, is still strictly prohibited.

The DA earlier vowed to continue implementation of stringent biosecurity measures to prevent further spread of ASF, especially in parts of Northern Luzon, which serves as the top source of swine and pork products in Metro Manila.

On Aug. 30, the DA- Bureau of Animal Industry rolled out its first government-controlled vaccination in Lobo, Batangas.

As of Aug. 21, there are 458 barangays in 115 municipalities and 32 provinces that are still classified as red zones. (PNA)