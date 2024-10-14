DA orders swift release of P93-M compensation to 'Julian'-hit farmers

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday ordered the swift release of PHP93.8 million from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to insured farmers in the Cordillera, Ilocos, and Cagayan Valley regions following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Julian.

In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the insurance claims must be immediately released to ensure recovery in agricultural production.

“We need to immediately indemnify our farmers to restore their financial health so they can quickly recover from this calamity. Fast-tracking the release of their insurance claims will foster confidence in the PCIC among our farmers and encourage more investors in agriculture,” he said.

According to the PCIC, around 10,781 rice, corn, and high-value crops farmers are covered by the insurance in the Cordillera Administrative Region (6,585), Ilocos Region (2,355), and Cagayan Valley (1,841).

PCIC President Jovy Bernabe vowed to expedite the procedures to aid the affected farmers.

“We have also issued strict instructions to our staff to assist affected farmers and speed up the processing of their damage claims,” he said.

Besides insurance indemnification, the DA has also assured the distribution of PHP166.67 million worth of agricultural inputs including rice, corn, and vegetable seeds; as well as the availability of PHP25,000 loanable amount payable for three years with zero interest under the Survival and Recovery Loan program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC).

As of Oct. 7, the DA reported around PHP607.38 million worth of agricultural damage in various regions due to Super Typhoon Julian, affecting a total of 33,110 farmers. (PNA)