DA: P2-B worth of aid available for ‘Kristine’-hit farmers, fishers

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) would provide over PHP2 billion worth of assistance to farmers and fishers affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami).

In the latest bulletin of the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center as of Sunday, at least PHP541.02 million worth of agricultural inputs including rice, corn, and vegetable seedlings, as well as drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry are now available for distribution to ensure quick recovery.

Another PHP500 million loanable fund is also available through the Survival and Recovery Loan (SURE) program of the Agricultural Credit Policy, which is equivalent to a PHP25,000 loanable amount for each farmer, payable for three years with zero interest.

An additional PHP1 billion quick response fund is also activated to rehabilitate affected areas.

Per earlier instructions of DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., the DA also deployed Kadiwa stores to make cheaper commodities available in affected areas; while the National Food Authority (NFA) distributed relief rice supply to requesting local government units (LGUs), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and other relief agencies.

As of Sunday, the agricultural damage due to Kristine was pegged at 160,107 metric tons (MT), amounting to PHP3.11 billion, with rice production being the hardest-hit sector.

At least 74,554 farmers are affected in the Cordillera and Ilocos regions, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

The rice sector recorded around 152,440 MT in losses worth PHP2.87 billion, in at least 69,976 hectares of rice land.

The DA, however, noted that at least 60 to 70 percent of farmers in areas affected had harvested their palay a week before Kristine’s onslaught.

Meanwhile, the DA said damage was also recorded in high-value crops at PHP121.08 million; agricultural infrastructure, including PHP41.66 million in farm structures and PHP26 million in irrigation facilities; PHP22.27 million in corn; PHP11.20 million in fisheries, including tilapia, carp, milkfish, catfish, crabs, shrimps, and seaweeds, among others, affecting 98 fishers; cassava at PHP6.55 million; and PHP3.73 million for 2,862 heads in livestock and poultry. (PNA)