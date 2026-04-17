DA secures 1-month toll relief for agri trucks amid energy emergency

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday announced that it has secured a month-long waiver of toll fees for agricultural trucks to help protect farmers' income while ensuring a stable food supply amid the country's energy emergency.

The initiative, facilitated by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), is part of a broader push to ease logistics costs, stabilize food prices, and protect farmers’ incomes amid rising fuel costs.

In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the temporary halt in toll fees will take effect on April 20 and apply to DA-accredited cargo vehicles.

About PHP52 million to PHP105 million savings are projected to be generated for the month-long exemption, or around PHP1,500 to PHP3,000 savings per trip for accredited trucks.

“We thank our tollway concessionaires for embodying the bayanihan spirit. This will help cushion the impact of higher fuel prices on food supply and affordability, and help protect farmers’ incomes during these challenging times,” Tiu Laurel said.

There are 1,162 agricultural trucks accredited under the Food Lane program, which can move up to seven million kilograms of food daily, supporting about 3,500 farmers.

The number of participating vehicles can further rise if more than 3,100 previously registered trucks renew their accreditation.

The toll relief will be subject to review for possible extension. (PNA)