DA sends off first commercial shipment of PH mangoes to Canada

MANILA – The Philippines’ iconic Carabao mangoes have now reached Toronto, Canada, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Thursday.

The agency conducted a send-off ceremony for the country’s first commercial shipment of fresh carabao mangoes to Canada at the Philippine Airlines cargo terminal in Pasay City on Wednesday.

In a statement, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said the market expansion is one of the breakthroughs in the agricultural sector.

“This is another step toward our goal of widening and diversifying the global market for our farm products such as bananas, coconuts, and mangoes,” he said.

“It is time for other parts of the world to get a taste of the Philippines.”

The Philippines shipment covers 1 metric ton (MT) of fresh carabao mangoes to Toronto.

Philippine exporters Hi-Las Marketing Corp. and Castillo Import Export Ventures Inc. supplied the fresh mangoes, with Ontario-based TSI Tropicals Inc. serving as the importer.

Flagship carrier PAL will transport the fresh mangoes through commercial air freight.

For his part, High Value Export Crop, Agri Fishery Export Development and Promotion Office, Agriculture Undersecretary Philip Young said the shipment showed the effect of the government's collaboration with the private sector.

“The government is helping pave the way for the private sector to showcase to the world the products of Philippine farms. This is what happens when a nation works together,” he said.

The Philippine Agriculture Office in Washington, D.C. coordinated the shipment with the Philippine Consulate General in Toronto, Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Toronto, and mango industry stakeholders.

“Another shipment (is) planned mid-next week,” DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa told the Philippine News Agency in a message, citing supply from Northern Luzon and Zambales.

The Philippines had earlier exported fresh Philippine mangoes to Rome.

Beyond mangoes, bananas and coconuts, the DA is aggressively promoting a portfolio of high-value crops.

These include Cavendish bananas, cardaba or saba bananas, cacao, pomelo, rambutan, dalandan, mango, pineapple, okra, asparagus, pili, durian, avocado, dragon fruits, calamansi and ube. (PNA)