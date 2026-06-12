DA to recommend extension of P50-per-kilo rice price cap

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) will recommend extending the P50-per-kilo maximum suggested retail price (MSRP) for rice beyond its June 30 expiration date, Malacañang said Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the DA is studying the possibility of extending the measure to help keep rice prices affordable for consumers.

“Ang sabi po mismo ng DA ay magrerekomenda pa rin po sila ng extension of the price cap, at ito naman po ay titingnan po natin kung sasang-ayunan pa rin po ng National Price Coordinating Council at kung aaprubahan ng Pangulo. Pero magrerekomenda po sila ng extension for the price cap,” Castro said.

(The DA itself has said it will continue to recommend an extension of the price cap. We will determine whether the National Price Coordinating Council will concur and whether the President will approve it. But they will recommend an extension of the price cap.)

Castro said no final decision has been made, noting that the proposal must first be evaluated by the National Price Coordinating Council before being submitted to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for approval.

Asked whether the extension could be approved before June 30, Castro said that remains the DA’s goal.

“Iyon po ang inaaral ng DA at iyan po ang nais nila,” she said.

(That is what the DA is studying, and that is what it wants.)

Meanwhile, Castro confirmed that some rice retailers are under investigation for allegedly failing to comply with the government-imposed price cap.

She said the DA has already issued notices to establishments suspected of violating the policy while investigations continue.

“So, sa ngayon po ay iniimbestigahan po ito kaya po hinihikayat natin ang mga kababayan po natin, sa mga nakikita ninyo pong umaabuso patungkol sa presyo ng bigas, ipagbigay-alam lamang po ninyo sa …kahit po sa amin dito at sa Department of Agriculture para po ito ay maimbestigahan at mapanagot na ang dapat na mapanagot,” Castro added.

(At present, these cases are being investigated, so we encourage our fellow citizens to report anyone they see abusing rice prices. You may inform us here or the Department of Agriculture so these cases can be investigated and those responsible can be held accountable.)

Malacañang also urged the public to help monitor compliance with the rice price cap by reporting suspected violations to the proper authorities.

Castro said the DA has not yet provided the exact number of rice retailers currently under investigation but confirmed that notices have been issued to several establishments for possible violations. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)