DA to set local rice SRP at P53 per kilo

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) is set to implement a P53 per kilo suggested retail price (SRP) for local rice, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

In a statement, Laurel said the agreement was reached between the DA and rice industry stakeholders in a bid to strike a balance between farmers’ profits and consumers’ budgets.

“This is not a price ceiling. It’s just a guide for consumers on fair local rice prices,” Laurel clarified.

The DA recognized that the rice remains a politically sensitive staple, affecting household budgets, inflation, and even monetary policy decisions by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

“I’ve consulted rice millers and industry groups, and P53 per kilo is acceptable,” he added, noting that market players may still sell lower, allowing others in the value chain to earn reasonable margins.

A DA memorandum detailing the SRP will be released soon.

Earlier, the DA set a price cap of P50 per kilo on imported five-percent broken rice for 30 days starting on May 14.

The full enforcement of the P50 price cap will begin next week to allow retailers and consumers to adjust. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)