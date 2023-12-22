Danish Dairy Board launches awareness campaign on European organic dairy in PH

THE Danish Dairy Board (DDB), an interbrand organization representing dairies in Denmark, supported by the European Union (EU), has launched an educational campaign called Organic Dairy PH to raise awareness about European organic dairy in the Philippines.

This initiative is designed to highlight the excellence of European organic dairy, its nutritional benefits, and the sustainable practices guiding its production.

Through this campaign, DDB aims to empower consumers to make informed and satisfying choices when selecting organic dairy products.

Organic dairy products -- such as organic UHT full cream milk, organic UHT low-fat milk, organic fresh milk, organic low-fat fresh milk, and organic cream cheese -- are produced using a holistic approach that prioritizes natural, sustainable practices.

This approach conforms to strict standards that prohibit the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms. It focuses on practices that promote animal welfare, preserve biodiversity and the environment, ensure a supply of safe and nutritious food, and reduce climate impact.

Moreover, dairy products play a significant role in developing a nutritious diet for both children and adults, as they are packed with essential nutrients, including protein, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamins like B2 and B12.

To help consumers in the Philippines learn more about European organic dairy, DDB has launched a three-year educational campaign, co-funded by the EU. This initiative is particularly timely, aligning with the growing concern among consumers about the nutritional content of their food.

A recent study by Food Industry Asia revealed that 94 percent of surveyed consumers actively check for nutrition information on packaging before making food or drink purchases.

In addition, the demand for dairy products in the Philippines is expected to increase by 3 percent, reaching 3.5 million metric tons in liquid milk equivalent by 2024, according to the USDA.

Ejvind Pedersen, manager, Organic Food and Farming, Danish Agriculture and Food Council, said, "Producing high-quality dairy products involves a deep respect for the land, the animals, and the consumers. It is about creating a harmonious, sustainable system that prioritizes quality without compromising on ethical standards. Through the campaign, our aim is to help consumers understand what makes organic dairy naturally good, particularly the numerous benefits it delivers to our body and the environment.”

The campaign includes Tasting Days at leading supermarkets and grocery stores in Metro Manila where consumers can sample organic dairy products until January 2024.

Participating locations include Landers (Alabang, Arcovia, UP Town Center, BGC), SM Supermarket (Aura, Megamall), The Landmark Supermarket (Alabang, BGC, Makati, Trinoma), South Supermarket (Filinvest), and The Marketplace (Central Square, EDSA Shangri-La, Glorietta/Makati, Greenbelt, Rockwell).

Additionally, DDB will conduct VIP Consumer Classes, which will give attendees an opportunity to dive deeper into Europe’s expertise in producing high-quality organic dairy, gain insights into the nutritional benefits of organic dairy products, and learn several tips on creating meal plans and tasty dishes with organic dairy.

DDB will also collaborate with influencers as well as parenting and food communities on social media throughout the campaign for a more interactive and engaging learning experience. Interested participants may follow Organic Dairy PH on Facebook and Instagram for more updates on how to register.

Consumers participating in these activities will receive an exclusive consumer kit, featuring the Naturally Good magazine published by DDB. The magazine is designed to be a helpful resource that offers a wealth of information on organic dairy production, along with easy and delicious recipes infused with the goodness of organically sourced ingredients.

"The Danish Dairy Board is thrilled to see more consumers in the Philippines embrace the quality and rich tradition of European organic dairy as a result of this campaign. We believe consumers deserve access to a diverse range of top-tier dairy options that not only offer exceptional taste but also adhere to stringent standards and sustainability practices,” said Lars Witt Jensen, senior marketing manager of DDB.

Stay tuned for upcoming events and discover the naturally good benefits that European organic dairy brings to your table. Follow Organic Dairy PH on Facebook and Instagram to learn more. (PR)