DAR trade fair 2025 boosts markets, skills, farmers' support

MANILA – The Department of Agrarian Reforms (DAR) on Friday concluded its Agraryo Trade Fair (ATF) 2025 in Quezon City which showcased the finest products of Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs) and Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs) nationwide.

The five-day event, which ran from Dec. 1 to 5, allowed farmers to offer their products directly to the public, helping expand their market and connecting them to various sectors.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III earlier said this year’s theme, “Gawang ARBO, Tatak Agraryo,” highlighted the creativity and abundance of ARB products nationwide.

“May this year’s fair inspire stronger collaboration, spark innovation, and deepen pride in the achievements of our farmers,” he said in a speech to open the event on Monday.

This year's Agraryo Trade Fair gathered about 85 ARBOs showcasing over 300 agricultural products, processed foods, natural fibers, delicacies, and handicrafts from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) to CARAGA, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

It also featured curated zones such as the Harvest Exchange, Prosperity Market, and Community Treasures Pavilion, which helped connect farmers with buyers, retailers, and business partners.

Farmers as entrepreneurs

The DAR said the fair aimed to link ARBOs with institutional and commercial buyers.

Meanwhile, partner Go Negosyo, which was also present during the event, vowed to help train farmers strengthen their business skills.

For the financing and other support, the Land Bank of the Philippines and Agrisenso Plus offered capital loans, machinery, and facilities for ARBO ventures.

Moreover, LandBank also provided a PHP10,000 recovery loan for farmers affected by livelihood disruptions such as natural calamities.

The DAR said the fair provided ARBs and ARBOs a national platform to promote their best products, build new partnerships, and strengthen linkages with fellow farmers and private enterprises. (PNA)