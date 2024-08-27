Daraga mayor arrested for murder

CRIMINAL Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives arrested early morning Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo in relation to the killing of former Ako Bicol representative Rodel Batocabe and his police escort in 2018.

CIDG Director Major General Leo Francisco said Baldo was arrested during the service of an arrest warrant around 12:45 a.m. in Camalig, Albay.

Batocabe and his security aide Senior Police Officer 2 Orlando Diaz were killed while attending a gift-giving activity in Daraga three days before Christmas in 2018.

Baldo, who was accused of architecting the execution of Batocabe, was arrested in 2019 but was able to post bail.

On August 15, the Supreme Court ruled that a bail recommendation was erroneously issued in relation to the case.

On August 21, the arrest warrant was issued by the Branch 3 of the Manila Regional Trial Court against Baldo for two counts of murder without bail recommendation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)