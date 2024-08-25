Daraga mayor ordered arrested over murder

A METRO Manila Court has ordered the arrest of Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo in relation to the killing of Ako Bicol Representative Rodel Batocabe and his police escort.

The arrest warrant was issued on August 21, 2024, by Branch 3 of the Manila Regional Trial Court against Baldo for two counts of murder without bail recommendation.

The Supreme Court, in an order issued on August 15, ruled that a bail recommendation was erroneously issued in relation to the case.

Batocabe and his security aide Senior Police Officer 2 Orlando Diaz were killed while attending a gift-giving activity in Daraga three days before Christmas in 2018.

Baldo, who is accused of architecting the execution of Batocabe, was arrested in 2019 but was able to post bail.

He won in the 2022 national and local polls as he maintained innocence in Batocabe’s execution.

Bicol police director Brigadier General Andre Dizon urged Baldo to surrender to the authorities.

The Batocabe family expressed gratitude to the court as they vowed to continue seeking justice and to put Baldo in jail. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)