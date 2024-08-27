Davao court orders PNP to stop manhunt operations inside KOJC compound

A DAVAO City court ordered on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, the Philippine National Police (PNP) to immediately cease and desist its ongoing operation inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound that aims to arrest its leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In an order, Judge Mario Duaves of the Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 15 granted the Petition for the Writ of Amparo sought by the KOJC, noting that the restrictions and control imposed by Davao police over and within the compound of KOJC and JMCFI (Jose Maria College Foundation) “noticeably trampled not only the property rights of the petitioners, its officers and members but also the exercise of their religious freedom and academic rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution.”

“Hence, this Court under the current situation, sees the urgency to direct the PNP XI to immediately cease and desist from any act or omission that threatens the life, liberty, or security as well as the properties of the petitioners,” the order stated.

“The PNP XI is hereby ordered to remove all forms of barricades, barriers or blockades that bar the access to and from the subject compound and hinder petitioners' religious, academic and proprietary rights and the pursuit thereof by its officers and members within and surrounding the premises,” it added.

The Davao police, led by its director, Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III, were scouring the 30-hectare KOJC Central Compound in Buhangin, Davao City since Saturday dawn, August 24, in an attempt to arrest Quiboloy, who has a standing arrest warrant for human trafficking and child and sexual abuse along with five other KOJC leaders.

A KOJC member died of heart attack at the onset of the operation, which now focuses on searching for an underground facility where Quiboloy, based on intelligence information, is hiding.

PNP chief of the Public Information Office Colonel Jean Fajardo has denied that the PNP is initiating chaos in the operation, which not only affected a major thoroughfare in the city but also the airport operations.

KOJC members gathered in front of the compound for the conduct of a prayer rally amid the ongoing police operations since Saturday. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)