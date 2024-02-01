Davao Death Squad hitman: VP Duterte brains behind Oplan Tokhang

(Their targets are personalities in illegal drugs, especially shabu users and sellers. He said kidnap, sink the target. It's just a missing person case.)

He said based on his estimate, around 10,000 individuals were killed in Davao City alone under Vice President Duterte’s drug war.

Meanwhile, Lascañas accused the Vice President’s brother, former Davao City vice mayor now Congressman Paolo Duterte, of being a leader of a drug group.

He said he also worked for Congressman Duterte’s drug group, particularly as security escort in transporting bribe money, from which he receives around P50,000 to P70,000 per week.

Lascañas said Congressman Duterte receives P150,000 from him per week while he would give Dela Rosa P50,000 every seven days.

He said former President Duterte is also running a shabu laboratory in southern Mindanao.