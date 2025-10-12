Davao Oriental quake death toll now at 8

THE number of fatalities caused by the twin earthquakes off the coast of Davao Oriental has climbed to eight, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday, October 12, 2025.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said almost 400 people -- 282 in Davao region and 113 in Caraga, were injured following the jolts.

In a radio interview, Davao de Oro government spokesperson Anecito Aguilar Torrejos said among the fatalities in their area were three miners who were hit by falling rocks in a mining site in Pantukan town when the 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred.

The bodies of the victims were already recovered while mining activities in the province have been temporarily suspended.

There were no reported missing individuals following the Davao Oriental quake, according to the NDRRMC.

The disaster bureau said 125,283 families or 491,258 individuals in 303 barangays -- 147 in Davao region and 156 in Caraga, were affected by the powerful twin 7.4 and 6.8 magnitude quakes that struck Davao Oriental on Friday, October 10, 2025.

It said 1,939 families or 8,440 persons were inside 14 evacuation centers.

The cost of government assistance provided to the affected population has already reached more than P26.5 million.

The NDRRMC said the cost of infrastructure damage incurred following the jolt has reached over P100.2 million -- P87.9 million in Davao Region and P12.7 million in Caraga.

It said 1,857 houses were damaged while 298 others were totally wrecked.

On Saturday, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara, and Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Chairperson Leo Magno inspected the damage in the province.

Dizon said the Manay District Hospital in Manay town, the epicenter of the earthquake, is no longer safe for use due to big cracks seen in its walls.

He said the government will set up makeshift medical tents to cater to patients.

Dizon said there were also large cracks observed in major local roads that are being assessed.

He said tent cities will be established in Tarragona and Manay towns to house displaced families.

The DepEd said over P2.1 billion worth of damage to school infrastructure were recorded in the province.

It said a total of 89,691 students and 8,324 teachers across nine regions were affected by the earthquake.

The DepEd said 137 students and 49 teachers/staff sustained injuries. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)