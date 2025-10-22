Davao Oriental twin earthquakes death toll rises to 10

THE death toll from the twin earthquakes in Davao Oriental has increased to 10, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC added that 179 individuals were hurt after the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes hit Manay, Davao Oriental on October 10.

The doublet earthquake affected a total of 362,789 families or 1,511,854 persons in 705 barangays in Davao and Caraga regions.

Of this figure, 679 families or 2,260 individuals were still in evacuation shelters, while the others took shelter in some other areas.

The NDRRMC said 1,190 houses require major repair or are considered uninhabitable following the powerful earthquakes, while 24,413 houses were damaged.

It said over P98.5 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected families in the two regions.

The disaster bureau said the infrastructure sector in Davao and Caraga incurred more than P143 billion worth of damage following the earthquakes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)