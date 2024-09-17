Davao police to file sedition complaints vs KOJC members

SEDITION complaints are being finalized against the supporters of detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy who staged a protest action during the early days of the police operation that aimed to arrest the spiritual leader.

Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO 11) Director Brigadier General Nicolas Torre III said they have already conducted a case conference on the matter and around 10 people were named as respondents in the complaints.

“Ifa-fanilize namin at ipa-file namin ang kaso laban doon sa mga personalities na identified natin at kasama na rin doon ‘yung inciting to sedition, ‘yung sa ginawa nilang rally on the second day. Nandoon ang inciting to sedition at saka ‘yung conspiracy to commit inciting to sedition, so isasama na natin. May mga lista kami nung mga personalities na yan. Kapag sinabi ko mga pangalan actually mga kilala niyo mahigit 10 yun,” Torre said in a radio interview.

(We will finalize and file the case against the personalities we have identified and that includes the inciting to sedition, the one they did in the rally on the second day. There is the inciting to sedition and then the conspiracy to commit inciting to sedition, so we will include it. We have lists of those personalities. When I say names, you actually know more than 10 of them.)

Quiboloy and his four co-accused in the child and sexual abuse and qualified human trafficking complaints surrendered to the police on September 8, after a 16-day police operations led by the PRO 11 inside the KOJC compound in Barangay Buhanginan in Davao City.

In order to show disapproval of the intense police operations, which even led to the digging up of various portions amid belief that Quiboloy is hiding underground, KOJC members staged a protest action, affecting the traffic flow in the area.

The Philippine National Police is also set to file charges against those who harbored Quiboloy while in hiding.

PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Leo Francisco has formed a special composite team comprising CIDG and Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) officials to build a comprehensive case against individuals who shielded Quiboloy.

"We have mobilized a dedicated investigation team to pursue those who sheltered Quiboloy and obstructed justice. The PNP is fully committed to bringing these individuals to account and ensuring they face the full force of the law," said Marbil.

“The team will coordinate closely with the Police Regional Office 11 and conduct a continuous, thorough investigation to ensure a solid case. This will involve meticulous analysis of digital evidence, testimonials, and documents. We will leave no stone unturned to bring justice to those who have enabled Quiboloy's evasion,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)