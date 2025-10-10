Davao tremors 'doublet earthquake'

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the two earthquakes, magnitude 7.4 and magnitude 6.8, that struck Davao Oriental Friday, October 10, 2025 morning and evening, may be possibly considered a "doublet earthquake."

"They are distinct or different earthquakes in almost the same area with two (or more) main shocks that have slight difference in magnitude. This happens when faults or trenches are causing the stress to trigger a sequence of events," Phivolcs said.

Cited as examples of the doublet earthquake events are the 2023 Hinatuan Earthquake (magnitude 7.4 on December 2 and magnitude 6.8 on December 4), and May 1992 magnitude 7.1 and magnitude 7.5 Manay earthquake also triggered by the Philippine Trench.

Phivolcs recorded over 300 aftershocks as of Friday night. (PNA)