David pushes for creation of 'truth commission' to probe drug war killings

CATHOLIC Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Cardinal Pablo David is calling on President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to create a "truth commission" that will probe the killings that happened under the bloody war on drugs of the Duterte administration.

In a letter addressed to Marcos, David asked the President to consider creating a "National Truth and Reconciliation Commission" that will be tasked to revisit and resolve cases labeled as deaths under investigation (DUI).

"We humbly appeal to Your Excellency to consider creating a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission, modeled after those established in other countries emerging from periods of systemic violence," said David.

"Such a body would not exist to seek vengeance, but to establish truth, promote accountability, extend compassion to victims, and help our country move forward with honesty and moral clarity," he added.

David said the "truth commission" may be mandated to provide a safe venue for victims, families, and witnesses to be heard; while encouraging full disclosure from law enforcers and other actors, under proper legal safeguards.

He said the panel may also be tasked to review unresolved DUI cases and reopen files where warranted; recommend reparations and psychosocial support for victims' families; and propose institutional reforms to ensure such abuses never happen again.

The Cardinal said such a body is necessary as thousands of cases remain labeled as DUI, thereby allowing hired killers to hide behind anonymity and evade accountability while pursuing individuals whose names appeared on drug watch lists.

"The families of the victims, many of whom have lived in fear for years, have every right to demand that these cases be revisited and that answers be given," he stressed.

"They deserve closure. Our institutions deserve restoration. Our nation needs healing," added David.

The Human Rights Watch said the bloody war on drugs under the Duterte administration has led to the deaths of over 12,000 Filipinos. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)