DBM approves budget for admin’s ‘Walang Gutom’ program

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the budgetary requirement worth over P6 billion for the scaled-up implementation of the “Walang Gutom” program of the administration in 2024, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said Saturday, October 21, 2023.

In a press conference, DSWD Undersecretary Edu Punay said by July 2024, there would be 300,000 more beneficiaries under the “Walang Gutom” program.

The DSWD piloted the implementation of the Food Stamp program in July in Tondo, Manila; Dapa, Siargao; San Mariano, Isabela; Garchitorena, Camarines Sur; and Parang, Maguindanao, where they provided P3,000 to each beneficiary each month for the purchase of nutritious food items from DSWD-accredited retail partners.

The pilot implementation was funded by a P3 million grant from the Asian Development Bank.

“At ang ating projected budget po next year, for the second half po ng ating implementation kasi mag-i-start na po iyong—matatapos iyong pilot natin. May at June ang ating review, and then July na iyong implementation natin noong 300,000 scale-up and that will require us six billion pesos in budget po next year,” said Punay.

(And our projected budget for next year, for the second half of our implementation because our pilot program will soon start. We'll have our review in May and June, and then in July, we'll implement it on a 300,000 scale-up, and that will require us six billion pesos in the budget for next year.)

“And we already met with the Department of Budget and Management and they committed to provide for the financial budgetary requirements of the program. So, we’re very happy that this will be implemented next year … talagang may working budget na po tayo dahil—thanks to the EO 44 ni Presidente,” he added.

Earlier, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 44, declaring the Walang Gutom program as a flagship of the administration in a bid to end hunger in the country by 2028 and ensure that everyone enjoys a good, healthy and productive life.

The EO also tasked the DSWD to work with other national government agencies (NGAs) and local government units (LGUs) as well for the NGAs and all participating LGUs to provide full support to, and cooperate with the DSWD to ensure the effective implementation of the program.

The DSWD earlier said that the food stamp program includes a condition where beneficiaries are required to be involved in labor-capacity building in the bid to not let them be heavily dependent on government assistance similar to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in which several beneficiaries no longer want to be removed from the list although they are already due for “graduation.”

Under the food stamp program, beneficiaries should be out of the program after three to four years once they get out of the poverty line. <b>(SunStar Philippines)</b>