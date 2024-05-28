DBM approves creation of 5,000 non-teaching staff

“Our educators already have their plates full. By approving the creation of 5,000 non-teaching positions, we aim to relieve teachers of administrative tasks and allow them to focus on quality instruction. This move will significantly benefit our educators and enhance the country's education system," she said.

"Patunay po ito na tinutupad ni Pangulong BBM ang mga pangako niya. This is his campaign promise, and now, his administration is making it happen. Sa Bagong Pilipinas, patuloy po nating bibigyang prayoridad ang kapakanan ng ating mga guro at mag-aaral. After all, they are at the heart of our national development goals," she added.

(This is proof that President Bongbong Marcos keeps his promises. This is his campaign promise, and now, his administration is making it happen. In Bagong Pilipinas, we will continue to prioritize the welfare of our teachers and students.)

The DBM said the 5,000 personnel who will perform non-teaching duties will be deployed in the Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region (NCR), Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen and Caraga under Salary Grade 11, earning between P27,000 to P29,000 per month.

The funds in order to fill the positions will be sourced from the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund under Fiscal Year 2024 General Appropriations Act, while retirement and life insurance premium will be paid through the Automatic Appropriations. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)