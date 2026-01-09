DBM assures stricter policies for fund release under 2026 national budget

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) reiterated on Friday, January 9, 2026, that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has put in place stricter policies on the release of funds under the 2026 national budget.

In a statement, the DBM said that under the provisions of the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA), which contains the P6.793 trillion budget, no item, particularly new programs and budgetary adjustments introduced during congressional deliberations, will be released automatically or outside the bounds of law and fiscal discipline.

It said all increases in appropriations and new budgetary items approved by Congress are subject to conditional implementation, and the release of funds will depend on the national government’s cash programming, observance of prudent fiscal management, compliance with budget execution rules and procedures, and approval of the President based on the government’s programmed priorities.

Among the items in the 2026 GAA subject to special provisions and conditional implementation are the Quick Response Fund (QRF), Engineering and Administrative Overhead Expenses, Payment of Retirement Benefits and Pensions, Capacity Development Programs, and Foreign Service Posts.

The DBM said funds for these items will only be released once all legal, procedural, and fiscal requirements are fully satisfied.

The agency noted the President’s pronouncement that budget passage is only the beginning, with the greater challenge lying in execution and accountability.

The DBM said Marcos also directed the agency to closely manage the impact of congressional adjustments on agency performance.

It said agencies affected by new items or increased appropriations will be formally notified of changes in their budgets and required to submit revised performance targets, ensuring that funding increases are matched by measurable outputs and concrete results.

“Buong paninindigan pong sisiguraduhin ng DBM na ang budget na ito ay pamamahalaan nang may disiplina, katapatan, at malinaw na layunin para sa bawat piso ay siguradong mapupunta at magsisilbi sa sambayanang Pilipino,” DBM Secretary Rolando Toledo said.

(With full commitment, the DBM will ensure that this budget is managed with discipline, integrity, and clear purpose so that every peso is properly allocated and truly serves the Filipino people.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)