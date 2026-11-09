DBM earmarks P83-B for year-end benefits, urges timely release

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Saturday reminded government agencies to release the 2026 year-end bonus and PHP5,000 cash gift for qualified government employees together with their first November salary.

The DBM said PHP82.998 billion has been allocated for the two benefits, covering qualified civilian and military and uniformed personnel across government.

Of the total allocation, PHP73.449 billion is intended for the year-end bonus, while PHP9.549 billion covers the PHP5,000 Cash Gift.

DBM acting Secretary Kim Robert De Leon said the funds have already been released to concerned agencies, urging them to comply with the prescribed payment.

Under DBM Budget Circular 2024-3, dated Oct. 22, 2024, qualified government employees are entitled to a year-end bonus equivalent to one month’s basic salary as of Oct. 31, 2026, plus a PHP5,000 cash gift.

“Ang year-end bonus po ng mga government employees na katumbas ng one-month basic salary, kasama ang PHP5,000 Cash Gift, ay dapat matanggap kasabay ng first salary for November (The year-end bonus of government employees, equivalent to one-month basic salary, together with the PHP5,000 cash gift, should be received along with their first salary for November),” De Leon said.

He noted that the benefits would provide additional financial assistance to government workers and their families, particularly as the Christmas season approaches.

“More importantly, this is our way of recognizing and thanking our government workers for their hard work, dedication, and continued service to the Filipino people,” he said.

To qualify for the full benefits, government personnel must have rendered at least four months or 120 days of aggregate service from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2026, and must remain in government service as of Oct. 31, 2026.

The DBM said qualifying service includes actual service rendered in regular, contractual, or casual positions in the national or local government, including authorized leaves of absence with pay.

It clarified that the actual payment date would depend on each agency’s payroll schedule, provided that the bonus and cash gift are released simultaneously with the first November payroll.

The DBM reiterated that the timely release of the benefits is an obligation under existing government compensation policies. (PNA)