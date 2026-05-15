DBM: Qualified gov’t workers to get midyear bonus starting May 15

MANILA – Nearly two million government workers nationwide, including military and unfirmed personnel, will begin receiving their midyear bonus starting Friday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced.

A total of PHP73.456 billion has been allocated for the release of the 2026 midyear bonus, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s commitment to recognizing the sacrifice, dedication, and vital role of public servants in delivering public service to Filipinos.

DBM Acting Secretary Rolando Toledo said funds for the midyear bonus had already been released at the start of the fiscal year to ensure the timely distribution of benefits.

“Tiniyak ng DBM na maagang nailabas ang kinakailangang pondo upang hindi maantala ang pagbibigay ng benepisyong ito (The DBM ensured the early release of the necessary funds so that the granting of this benefit would not be delayed),” he said.

“Nasa hurisdiksyon na ng kani-kanilang ahensya ang aktwal na pagproseso at pagpapalabas ng Mid-Year Bonus para sa kanilang mga kwalipikadong personnel (The actual processing and release of the Mid-Year Bonus for qualified personnel are now under the jurisdiction of their respective agencies),” Toledo added.

Under DBM Budget Circular No. 2017-2, the midyear bonus is equivalent to one month of an employee’s basic salary.

The incentive will be given to employees who have rendered at least four months of service from July 1 of the preceding year up to May 15 of the current year.

Eligible employees must still be in government service as of May 15 and have received at least a satisfactory performance rating during the applicable evaluation period.

The required service period includes actual services rendered while occupying regular, contractual, or casual positions in the national and local government, including periods of leave with pay.

For employees of local government units (LGUs), the release of the bonus will be subject to approval by their respective sanggunian (local councils) and to the conditions outlined in DBM Budget Circular No. 2017-2.

Toledo emphasized that the timely release of the mid-year bonus reflects the administration’s recognition of the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of government workers nationwide.

“Mula sa mga guro, nurse, sundalo, pulis, kawani ng gobyerno, hanggang sa mga nasa likod ng araw-araw na operasyon ng pamahalaan—ang bonus na ito ay simpleng pasasalamat ng gobyerno para sa inyong walang sawa, masipag, at tapat na paglilingkod sa bayan (From teachers, nurses, soldiers, police officers, and government employees to those working behind the daily operations of government—the bonus is the government’s simple expression of gratitude for your tireless, diligent, and faithful service to the nation),” he said. (PNA)