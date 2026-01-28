DBM releases LGUs’ National Tax Allotment fund in full

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of the P1.9 trillion National Tax Allotment (NTA) of local government units (LGUs) for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026.

In a statement, the DBM said Secretary Rolando Toledo approved on January 26, 2026 the Special Allotment Release Order (Saro) and the corresponding Notices of Cash Allocation (NCAs) covering the full-year NTA requirements of LGUs nationwide, as authorized under the FY 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Toledo said the timely release of the fund aims to ensure that local governments have the resources they need to deliver services without delay, as well as to empower LGUs to sustain essential local services, including health care, education support, disaster preparedness and response, and the maintenance of local infrastructure.

“By releasing the NTA in full and on time, we are enabling LGUs to act decisively, respond to local needs, and bring immediate benefits to their constituents,” he said.

The NTA represents the automatic and formula-based share of LGUs in national internal revenue, serving as a primary source of funding for local programs, projects, and services.

The FY 2026 NTA was directly credited to the authorized government servicing banks of LGUs, in accordance with existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules.

The DBM reminded LGUs to utilize the NTA strictly for authorized purposes and to comply with reporting requirements, consistent with transparency and accountability standards.

In a statement, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) welcomed the full release of the NTA, which is seen to strengthen the capacity of LGUs to deliver essential services and respond effectively to the needs of their constituents, consistent with the people-centric thrust of the 2026 General Appropriations Act.

“The early and full release of the FY 2026 NTA gives our LGUs the fiscal space to plan ahead, act decisively, and sustain vital local service…Thi directly supports stronger local governance and faster delivery of services to the public,” the agency said.

The DILG also reminded LGUs to ensure the judicious, transparent, and accountable utilization of their NTA, strictly for authorized purposes and in compliance with existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing rules. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)