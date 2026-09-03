DBM releases P8.68 billion for teachers’ salary upgrades

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of an additional P8.68 billion to cover the salary differentials of more than 93,000 public school personnel whose positions were reclassified under the continued implementation of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Expanded Career Progression (ECP) System.

In a statement, the DBM said the funds will cover the salary differentials for fiscal years 2025 and 2026 of 93,344 qualified personnel whose positions were reclassified under the ECP System.

Acting Budget Secretary Kim Robert De Leon said the release is part of the government’s career progression reforms, particularly efforts to provide concrete benefits to teachers and other qualified public school personnel who have advanced in their profession.

“When our teachers advance in their profession, their salaries should advance as well. This P8.68-billion release means that more than 93,000 qualified public school personnel can receive the compensation that comes with their reclassified positions. They worked hard for this career advancement, so they should also feel its benefits,” De Leon said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

The DBM Regional Offices (ROs) will process and facilitate the corresponding fund releases to their respective DepEd ROs, ensuring that the necessary funding reaches the regions where the qualified personnel are assigned.

De Leon assured the administration’s continued support for the career advancement of teachers and school personnel through appropriate recognition and compensation.

Under the proposed 2027 national budget, P12.09 billion has been earmarked for the Expanded Career Progression System, which is P5.94 billion, or 96.6 percent, higher than the 2026 allocation.

“We want teaching to be a profession where our educators can build a rewarding, lifelong career. A good teacher should not have to leave the classroom just to have the opportunity to advance. By investing in their career progression, we are investing in better teachers, better classrooms, and ultimately, a better future for our children,” De Leon said.

The ECP System is a career and promotion framework developed by DepEd to provide public school teachers with more opportunities to advance in rank and salary while continuing to work in the classroom. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)