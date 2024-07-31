DBM releases remaining P27B for Covid-19 Health Emergency Allowance

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released the remaining P27 billion to settle the unpaid balances for the Covid-19 Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of healthcare workers, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

In a Senate hearing, Pangandaman said she ordered the swift disbursement of funds for HEA following the appeal of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography chaired by Senator Christopher Lawrence Go.

“The DOH requested an amount of more than P27 billion, so the DBM, under Saro (Special Allotment Release Order) No. BMB-B-24005240 dated July 5, 2024, as well as the corresponding cash requirement issued under NCA-BMB-B-24-009106, to cover the payment for public health emergency benefits allowance of eligible healthcare workers and non-health workers was released,” Pangandaman said.

“Nailabas na po namin nung July 5 ‘yung Saro at yung NCA (Notice Cash Allotment) para po mai-distribute na po ‘yung balanse. Naka-address po ito sa Department of Health dahil sila po ang mag-i-implement po ng distribution,” she added.

(We released the Saro and the NCA on July 5 to distribute the remaining balance. This is addressed to the Department of Health, as they will implement the distribution.)

She said the funds will cover payments for 4,283 Covid-19 sickness and death compensation claims for eligible healthcare and non-healthcare personnel, as well as 5,039,926 validated but unpaid HEA.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the settlement of all unpaid balances for the HEA, which underscores the administration's dedication to the “Bagong Pilipinas” initiative to rectify issues within the healthcare sector, ensuring timely and adequate support for the nation's healthcare professionals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)