DBM submits P7.2 trillion National Expenditure Program 2027 to Marcos

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, August 10, 2026, the P7.2-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) for fiscal year 2027.

In a press conference, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the 2027 NEP, themed “People-Centered Growth for an Inclusive and Resilient Future,” was formally submitted to Marcos by Budget Secretary Kim de Leon.

“Ang P7.2 trillion NEP ay nakatuon sa edukasyon, kalusugan, kabuhayan, seguridad, at pagpapalakas ng mga komunidad,” Castro said.

“Layunin nitong gawing mas kapaki-pakinabang ang bawat pisong pampublikong pondo sa pamamagitan ng mas mahusay na serbisyo at mas maraming oportunidad para sa mga Pilipino,” she added.

Castro said the DBM will turn over the 2027 NEP to Congress on Tuesday, August 11. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)