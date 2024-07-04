DBM to release P27B for health workers’ allowance

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is set to release funds worth P27 billion to settle the government’s debt to healthcare workers.

In a statement, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the P27.453 billion, which will cover the payment of 5,039,926 remaining validated unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) and 4,283 Covid-19 Sickness and Death Compensation claims of eligible healthcare and non-healthcare workers, will be released by Friday, July 5, 2024.

The funds will be released to the Department of Health (DOH).

Pangandaman said the release of the budget is a fulfillment of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s promise to the health practitioners, especially following the work they did as the country responded to the Covid-19 pandemic over the past years.

“This is a promise fulfilled. Kahit sa 2025 pa ito hinihiling ng DOH, sinikap po ng DBM na mas maaga itong tuparin, dahil deserve po ito ng ating mga manggagawa sa health sector,” she said.

So far, the DBM has released P91.283 billion to the DOH for the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (Pheba), covering all benefits for healthcare workers from 2021 to 2023.

Of the amount, P73.261 billion has been allocated specifically for HEA.

Pheba includes Special Risk Allowance (SRA), compensation for Covid-19 sickness and death, and additional benefits like meals, accommodation, and transportation allowances for healthcare workers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)