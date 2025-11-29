DBM vows timely, transparent release of PhilHealth funds

MANILA – The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Friday assured the public of the timely and transparent release of the restored subsidy for the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) under the 2026 national budget.

In a statement, DBM OIC-Secretary Rolando Toledo said the additional funding, which raises PhilHealth’s total 2026 subsidy to over PHP113 billion, reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening universal health care.

“Once the budget becomes law, we will move with speed and precision so that every peso goes directly into service for the people. We will release the PhilHealth subsidy in full and strictly in accordance with all special provisions,” Toledo said.

Under the 2026 National Expenditure Program, the National Health Insurance Program was initially allotted PHP53.13 billion.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. earlier instructed concerned government agencies to restore an additional PHP60 billion to PhilHealth in the proposed 2026 national budget.

Toledo noted that the House of Representatives incorporated the additional allocation in the General Appropriations Bill, while the Senate reportedly upheld the measure in its committee report, bringing the total expected PhilHealth subsidy for 2026 to over PHP113 billion.

“We thank both Houses of Congress for responding to President Marcos Jr.’s directive. This united effort demonstrates our shared commitment to strengthening universal health care and ensuring every Filipino has access to reliable, affordable, and responsive health coverage,” Toledo said.

The restored PHP60 billion in PhilHealth funding was made possible after the Department of Public Works and Highways’ proposed budget underwent review, freeing up PHP255.5 billion for realignment to priority social programs.

With the reinstated PHP60 billion, the government’s support for PhilHealth will more than double, enhancing the agency’s capacity to deliver stronger, more reliable, and inclusive health-insurance services to all Filipinos. (PNA)