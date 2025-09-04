DBM vows to resolve issues in 2026 national budget proposal

AMID growing concerns over questionable projects listed under the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the proposed 2026 national budget, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman assured that the executive branch is ready to work closely with Congress to resolve issues and avoid a potentially damaging reenacted budget.

During a joint press conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, with newly appointed DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Pangandaman emphasized the importance of collaboration and transparency in addressing concerns over the proposed spending plan. She also warned of the serious economic implications of a reenacted budget.

“Siguro ang importante dito is that the executive is very much willing to work with the Congress to make sure na maayos 'yung ating budget at magkaroon tayo ng budget. Again, 'pag wala kang budget, wala kang maipo-provide sa mga kababayan natin. Mas masakit 'yun,” Pangandaman said.

(Perhaps the important thing here is that the executive branch is very willing to work with Congress to ensure our budget is properly managed and that we actually have a budget. Again, if you don’t have a budget, you can’t provide anything for our fellow citizens. That is even more painful.)

“Dito naman sa DBM, ready… assuming magkaroon tayo ng reenacted budget. Pero s'yempre, 'diba nga sinabi natin na 'yung reenacted budget, magko-cause ng downturn ng ating ekonomiya, especially now na nakikita natin 'yung malaking kontribusyon ng ating budget sa ating ekonomiya. Ayaw naman natin na mawala 'yun,” she added.

(Here at the DBM, we are ready… assuming we end up with a reenacted budget. But of course, as we said, a reenacted budget could cause a downturn in our economy, especially now that we see the significant contribution of our budget to the economy. We certainly don’t want to lose that.)

Following the President’s directive, Pangandaman and Dizon committed to completing a review of the DPWH’s proposed projects within two weeks, aiming to ensure transparency and accountability in public spending while keeping the legislative calendar on track.

The DBM said it will provide the necessary documents, data, and technical assistance to support a faster, more efficient, and accurate review.

“We will review, revisit, and do the necessary changes based on the recommendations of the honorable members of Congress,” said Dizon.

Leaders of the House of Representatives earlier said they are inclined to return the proposed P6.7 trillion budget for 2026 to the DBM for the correction of some erroneous entries.

Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Representative Ronaldo Puno earlier noted the zero allocations for multi-year programs, as well as provisions assigning budgets to government projects that have already been completed in the 2026 National Expenditures Program (NEP).

During the briefing by the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed Fiscal Year 2026 NEP on Tuesday, September 2, lawmakers flagged several “suspicious” items related to DPWH flood control projects.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson noted that within the National Capital Region, Ilocos, Cordilleras, and Central Luzon regions alone, there were 3,500 project items listed with the same exact amount.

He added that 88 items each amounted to P150 million and 373 projects each were valued at P100 million, which he described as “obvious” red flags. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)