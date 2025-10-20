Dead MV Minervagracht crew member back home

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, October 20, 2025, reported that the remains of the Filipino crew member who died after the attack on the MV Minervagracht have arrived on Sunday night.

In a statement, the DMW said the remains of the Filipino seafarer has been successfully repatriated after arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

"Lubos ang pakikiramay ng Department of Migrant Workers sa pamilya ng yumaong marinong Pilipino," said the DMW.

It said the remains will be taken to Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, which is his wife's hometown.

The seafarer’s remains will then be taken to Zamboanga del Sur, where his parents and other relatives are waiting.

"Tinitiyak natin ang patuloy na pagbibigay ng tulong at suporta sa pamilya," said the Department.

It was back in September 29 when Houthi rebels attacked the MV Minervagracht while plying the Gulf of Aden.

Ten of the 12 crew members were safely repatriated by the DMW last October 4.

The other Filipino seafarer was also injured during the sea attack but was successfully repatriated last October 10. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)