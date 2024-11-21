Death toll from 3 recent cyclones rises to 12

MANILA – The death toll from the combined effects of tropical cyclones Nika (international name Toraji), Ofel (Usagi) and Pepito (Man-yi) has climbed to 12, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

Five out of the 12 reported deaths, including three in Central Luzon and two in the Cordillera Administrative Region, have been confirmed, the agency's latest situation report showed.

The seven other deaths undergoing verification are from Cagayan Valley.

Some 14 persons were reported injured, 11 of whom are validated.

The injured persons include nine from Cordillera and two in Central Luzon, while the remaining three undergoing verification are from Cagayan Valley.

Also undergoing validation are reports of three missing persons – two in Central Luzon and one in Cagayan Valley.

Affected families were placed at 939,936 families which is equivalent to 3,507,920 persons residing in 6,356 barangays in seven regions.

As of posting, 84,913 families or 300,953 individuals are being sheltered inside 2,331 evacuation centers while 36,974 families or 128,889 persons are being aided outside.

Houses damaged now totaled 51,921, of which 42,822 are classified as "partially" damaged and 9,099 as "totally" damaged.

These were recorded in Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol and the Cordillera.

The damage to infrastructure and agriculture is placed at PHP2.03 billion and PHP29.5 million, respectively. (PNA)