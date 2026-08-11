Death toll from extreme weather rises to 19

THE death toll from the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay and the southwest monsoon, or habagat, has risen to 19, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

As of 6 a.m., the NDRRMC said 12 deaths were recorded in Benguet, particularly in the municipalities of La Trinidad (2) and Atok (1), and Baguio City (9), all due to landslides.

The agency said two fatalities were also recorded in Rodriguez, Rizal, due to landslides, while one each was recorded in Antipolo and Binangonan due to a fallen tree and drowning, respectively.

The cities of Batangas and Lipa, as well as the municipality of Santa Teresita, also recorded one calamity-related death each due to drowning, electrocution and a landslide, respectively.

The disaster bureau also recorded four missing individuals—two in Baguio City and one in Atok, both due to landslides; and another one in Batangas.

At least 15 individuals were also reported injured due to the effects of the extreme weather in Ilocos Sur, Benguet, Rizal and Cavite.

The NDRRMC said a total of 646,676 families, or 2,270,862 individuals, were affected by the weather disturbances. Of these, 26,174 families, or 94,997 persons, are currently staying in evacuation centers in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, CALABARZON, Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region and MIMAROPA.

It said P73,523,343 worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population.

The disaster bureau also reported 639 partially damaged houses and 45 totally destroyed residences.

Infrastructure damage incurred by the affected provinces was estimated at P1,456,730,241, while damage to the agriculture sector was placed at P135,331,658. (TPM)