Death toll from M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 ferry tragedy climbs to 36

THE death toll from the sunken roll-on/roll-off (Roro) ferry M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 off the coast of Basilan has risen to 36, as search and retrieval operations continue nearly a week after the vessel went down.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), leading recovery efforts, reported that three additional cadavers were retrieved in the early hours of Saturday, January 31, 2026.

Two bodies were found near Baluk-Baluk Island and Mataja Island, with another recovered at sea later in the afternoon.

The recovered remains were transported to Zamboanga City for identification and proper disposition.

The PCG said the total number of survivors remains at 316, while authorities continue to verify the final count of passengers and missing persons amid conflicting reports from families and search teams.

The ferry sank in the early morning of January 26, about 2.75 nautical miles northeast of Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province, while en route from Zamboanga City to Jolo Island in Sulu. The vessel was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members.

Survivors reported sudden trouble onboard that forced the vessel into distress, prompting a massive search and rescue (SAR) operation involving PCG units, local government teams, and volunteer fishermen.

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the PCG are investigating the cause of the incident, including the possible safety violations and other discrepancies.

“Marina probers are in Zamboanga to investigate. It’s hard to give conclusions at this point, but we are seeing different violations,” Marina spokesman Luisito delos Santos said.

“For now, investigation showed that the passengers were supposed to board a different ship. The vessel’s name indicated in the ticket was allegedly different from the ship that was deployed. The passengers were not reportedly informed about this,” he said.

Basilan authorities have noted that the wreck site presents hazards such as strong currents and, at times, marine predators, which complicate operations and slow the pace of body recovery and SAR work.

In response to the tragedy, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is reportedly reviewing the operating franchise of the ferry’s owner and has increased inspections of other vessels plying similar routes in coordination with the PCG and Marina. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)