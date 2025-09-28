Death toll from successive storms rises to 26; millions affected

THE death toll from severe weather caused by successive disturbances across the country has risen to 26.

In a situational report on Sunday, September 28, 2025, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that of the 26 reported fatalities, eight were in Cagayan region, four in the Cordilleras, two each in Central Luzon and Central Visayas, nine in Bicol region, and one in Eastern Visayas due to Tropical Cyclone Mirasol, Super Typhoon Nando, Severe Tropical Storm Opong, and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

The agency also said 14 individuals were recorded missing in Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

The disaster bureau said 738,714 families or 2,797,706 persons were affected by the inclement weather in almost 1,000 barangays in the entire country.

Of the affected population, 46,611 families or 163,317 flew to evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said nearly P137.6 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

The damage incurred by the agriculture sector has reached over a billion in Ilocos region, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Western Visayas.

Over P864.1 million worth of infrastructure, which include roads sections, buildings, bridges and other vital installations, were damaged.

In a radio interview, NDRRMC spokesperson Junie Castillo said Masbate was the province most devastated by Severe Tropical Storm Opong, damaging houses and electrical lines in its mainland, as well as in Ticao and Burias islands.

He said disaster response operations in Masbate and other provinces badly hit by Opong are ongoing.

In a statement on Sunday, September 28, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez said humanitarian assistance teams have been mobilized post-disaster response in Masbate and other areas devastated by the weather disturbance.

“I have already directed the RDs of the affected regions to mobilize humanitarian teams that will assist in post-disaster response to help our affected kababayan to get back on their feet,” said Nartatez.

“From clearing debris to rebuilding communities, your PNP will be there to assist and be a strong partner in rebuilding the lives of those severely affected by the typhoon,” he added.

Police commanders were also tasked to submit assessment reports in their respective areas of responsibility for the PNP to have a clear picture of the situation on the ground, which is needed for appropriate response.

The assessment report includes damage to PNP offices, assets and personnel.

“Matindi ang epekto ng Bagyong Opong sa ating mga kababayan at kasama din kami sa hinagupit nito. We will be downloading funds to renovate and rebuild our police stations and offices and assist our affected personnel,” Nartatez said.

(Severe Tropical Storm Opong has greatly affected our fellow citizens, and we, too, were struck by it. We will be downloading funds to renovate and rebuild our police stations and offices, as well as to assist our affected personnel.)

Nartatez said around 7,000 police personnel were mobilized to carry out critical operations during the onslaught of the weather systems, as well as the restoration of critical lifelines like roads, electricity, and communication lines.

An additional 11,000 Reserve Support Service Force (RSSF) personnel are also on standby for augmentation, while police maritime and air assets were readied in case there is a need to reach isolated barangays and sustain the flow of aid to areas cut off by floods and landslides.

Nartatez emphasized that early recovery is now a key priority for the PNP.

He said a total of 6,610 individuals were rescued by the PNP during 42 search, rescue, and retrieval (SRR) operations nationwide, while 27 relief operations were conducted by various police units, benefitting 1,963 individuals.

“PNP units are actively engaged in search and rescue missions, road clearing, medical assistance, and the distribution of relief goods to affected families. Our personnel are also assisting in the evacuation of residents from high-risk areas and ensuring that lifelines such as roads and access points are kept open for humanitarian aid,” Nartatez said.

Beyond immediate relief, the PNP is equally focused on maintaining peace and order in evacuation centers that temporarily house displaced families.

The policemen were directed to prevent incidents of looting and other crimes, and work with local officials to ensure fair and orderly distribution of assistance.

To sustain these efforts, the PNP has prepositioned reserve forces, fuel, food packs, and medical supplies while implementing relief rotations for deployed personnel to prevent fatigue.

“More than law enforcement, our duty is to stand with the Filipino people in times of crisis. We are committed not only to saving lives during emergencies but also to helping communities rebuild and recover. Together, we will rise stronger after these storms,” Nartatez added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)