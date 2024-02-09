Death toll in Maco landslide rises to 11, over 100 missing

More than 1,165 families have been moved to evacuation centers for their safety, disaster response officials said.

Among the missing were some gold miners who had been waiting in two buses to be driven home when the landslide hit and buried the buses, Macapili said.

Several miners jumped out of the windows or dashed away and survived, he said.

Torrential rains that swamped the mountainous region in recent weeks had eased and the weather was clear when the landslide hit. Earthquakes also damaged houses and buildings in the region in recent months, officials said. (AP)