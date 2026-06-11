Death toll in Sarangani quake climbs to 47

MANILA – The number of deaths being verified due to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off Maasim, Sarangani last June 8 has now climbed to 47, along with 688 injured, and 31 persons missing, a ranking official of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Thursday.

In a video message to reporters, OCD deputy administrator for administration, Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the casualties were concentrated in Regions 11 and 12.

The latest situational report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) indicated that of the 47 deaths being confirmed, 12 are from Region 11 and 35 in Region 12.

The deaths were recorded in the following provinces: Davao Occidental, 11 dead; Davao Del Sur, one fatality; Sarangani, 20; and South Cotabato, 15.

Of the 688 injured, one in Region 11 has already been validated while the rest are still undergoing validation: 40 in Region 11, and 647 in Region 12.

Of the 31 persons missing, 13 were reported in Region 11, and 18 in Region 12.

Meanwhile, Alejandro said the number of affected families now number 75,324 families or 346,449 persons from 291 barangays in Regions 9, 11, 12, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Of these families, 3,515 or 16,349 persons are being sheltered in 32 evacuation centers, while another 7,279 families or 29,260 are being aided outside, with the remainder being helped by families and friends.

Damaged houses were placed at 12, 641 and these were reported in Regions 9, 11, 12, and the BARMM. Of which, 10,352 were classified as "partially damaged" and 2,289 as "totally damaged."

Tent cities

Amid the effects of the earthquake, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it will assist local government units (LGUs) and disaster response agencies in establishing secure tent cities for displaced residents.

According to PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., police units in the affected areas have been directed to closely coordinate with local authorities in identifying safe locations where displaced families can temporarily stay while damage assessments continue.

"The PNP stands ready to support our local government units and partner agencies in establishing safe and secure tent cities where affected families can temporarily stay with peace of mind while authorities complete structural assessments and recovery efforts," he said in a statement.

Nartatez said the PNP is supporting ongoing disaster response efforts by helping LGUs establish orderly and secure temporary communities while ensuring public safety in affected areas. (With a report from Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)